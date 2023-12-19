BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are in need of the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a person while in possession of a blowtorch in downtown Bakersfield, according to the department.

Officials said the suspect allegedly used a blowtorch and stole the victims property at Beach Park on Dec. 6, just after 8 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspect is described as a male transient in his 30’s who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, short hair and dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Detective. T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or BPD at 661-327-7111.