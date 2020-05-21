Police search for 5 suspects in paint store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to identify five people suspected of burglarizing a paint store last week in East Bakersfield.

The department said the five suspects broke into Sierra Paint Co at 700 Baker St. on May 15 just after 3 a.m.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: Unknown race male, wearing a dark green “Park City Utah” hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

Suspect #2: Black male, wearing a black mask, white hard hat, black gloves, white button-up shirt, blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks, dark colored shoes.

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, dark short hair, brown eyes, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue sweatshirt with tan trim, black pants, black shoes, light-colored face mask, gloves and carrying a black Air Jordan backpack.

Suspect #4: Black or Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, black goatee, face tattoo, wearing a gray hat with black logo, blue flannel shirt, black pants and black New Balance tennis shoes.

Suspect #5: Unknown race male, wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and white pants. His face was fully covered.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects’ identities is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.