Police search for 4 wanted for questioning in northwest Bakersfield burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for four people wanted for questioning about a burglary over the weekend at a business in northwest Bakersfield.

Police said the burglary happened Aug. 10 sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Brittan Road and the suspects arrived in two separate vehicles.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police only released an image of one suspect. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a white and gray hat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing a red hat, a black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

A woman was described as wearing a black-hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said a one other man was wearing a cowboy hat.

Police provided images of two vehicles the four suspects arrived in.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police are looking for a white Nissan, four-door sedan with paper plates, black wheels and tinted windows.

A second vehicle was described as a silver Jeep Cherokee, four-door SUV with paper plates and chrome wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.