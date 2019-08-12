Police search for 4 wanted for questioning in northwest Bakersfield burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for four people wanted for questioning about a burglary over the weekend at a business in northwest Bakersfield.
Police said the burglary happened Aug. 10 sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Brittan Road and the suspects arrived in two separate vehicles.
Police only released an image of one suspect. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a white and gray hat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
A second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing a red hat, a black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.
A woman was described as wearing a black-hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police said a one other man was wearing a cowboy hat.
Police provided images of two vehicles the four suspects arrived in.
Police are looking for a white Nissan, four-door sedan with paper plates, black wheels and tinted windows.
A second vehicle was described as a silver Jeep Cherokee, four-door SUV with paper plates and chrome wheels.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.