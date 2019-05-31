Police search for 2 teens suspected in Teal Street home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for two teens suspected of burglarizing a South Bakersfield home in April.

Police say the burglary happened at a home in the 3600 block of Teal Street on April 21 at around 10:30 a.m.

Two teens, believed to be between 16 and 19 years old, are shown in surveillance images released by Bakersfield police Thursday.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as a black male, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

A second suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an “Element” logo on the front, black shorts, black shoes and gray socks on his hands.

Anyone with information on the duo’s identities is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.