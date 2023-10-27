BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of using skimming devices for identity theft at a Bank of America ATM on Truxtun Avenue.

Two card-skimming devices were found on the drive-thru ATMs at a Bank of America in the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Surveillance video allegedly shows two men placing the devices on the ATM.

The first man is described as 20 to 30 years old, having brown hair and a heavy build.

The second man is described as 20 to 30 years old, having brown hair and an average build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer D. Silva at 661-852-7084 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.