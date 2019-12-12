Police search for 2 suspects in attempted auto theft from Moo Creamery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men suspected of taking gas and the battery from a vehicle they were attempting to steal from the Moo Creamery parking lot.

Police say the two men attempted the auto theft at Moo Creamery located at 4885 Truxtun Ave. on Dec. 8.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspects / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, standing 6 feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a baseball hat, long sleeved T-shirt and long gym shorts.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build and was wearing a mask.

Police said the two got away in blue Dodge Neon with California license plate #5CVV952.

If you recognize any of the suspects you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.