BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are asking for help to identify two people suspected of breaking into an apartment complex’s storage area and taking two pressure washers.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the burglary happened on Aug. 28 at around 4:05 p.m. at the Park 20th Apartments on 20th Street near V Street.

Police released images of two suspects on Friday.

According to police the a man and woman were seen forcing their way into a storage area and took two pressure washers valued at around $400 each.

The first suspect is described as a male in his 30s, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue and white shorts, and black and white colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a female in her 30s, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She was wearing a grey tank top, shorts and black and white colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.