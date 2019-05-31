Police search for 2 people suspected in Northwest Bakersfield home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two people suspected in a home burglary in Northwest Bakersfield last week.

Police say the two men are seen in surveillance video before the burglary took place on May 24. Police said the home was burglarized was in the 5600 block of Coffee Road.

The two suspects were seen with stolen items from the home a short time later.

  • Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department
  • Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as a white male, with brown hair. He was wearing a gray baseball hat with a red brim, a gray T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and black athletic shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male, with brown medium length hair. He was wearing a tan hat, a gray T-shirt and black athletic pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

