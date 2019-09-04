Deputies say man was selling stolen Cotton Candy grapes online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for stealing and selling Cotton Candy grapes through a website.

After noticing a the grapes being sold online, sheriff’s detectives contacted the grower and learned he never sold grapes on that particular website.

Detectives identified the seller as Carlos Santiago, 22, and contacted him Tuesday in the 800 block of Roberts Lane, sheriff’s officials said.

They found him in possession of $300 worth of stolen grapes and arrested him on charges of grand theft and possession of stolen property.