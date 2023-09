BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are reportedly responding to a shooting near Haley and Brown streets in east Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

Three subjects were reportedly involved, and are reportedly barricading themselves inside a residence located at 333 S Haley St. Police said they have the residence surrounded and are advising subjects inside the residence to come outside.

A bearcat is currently on scene of the shooting in addition to multiple police units.

This is a developing story.