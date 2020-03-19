Police: Report of robbery at Tehachapi grocery store actually a case of ripped off marijuana buyer

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A social media post saying a 14-year-old girl was robbed at a grocery store is false, police say.

What actually happened, according to officers, is a juvenile tried to buy marijuana in the Tehachapi Albertsons parking lot and got ripped off. She gave $60 to the drug dealer, who laughed and left without giving her the pot.

A dispatcher offered to connect the juvenile with police to report the incident, which qualifies as petty theft. She declined.

“There have been numerous public reports similar to this via social media,” said Chief Kent Kroeger. “The action of deliberately provoking fear or alarm through unfounded reports disturbs the public’s peace, disrupts police services and wastes valuable police resources.”

Kroeger urged the public to fact check similar reports or contact police about whether the reports are true.