BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Tuesday reminded the public about a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in May of last year.

Ahmaya Alexander was shot and killed the night of May 21 at a family barbecue in the 1000 block of L Street. Two people approached and fired more than a dozen shots as she used a phone on the front porch of an apartment, police said.

“The murder of Ahmaya Alexander is tragic and sickening,” Chief Greg Terry said in a news release. “The Bakersfield Police Department will make every effort to locate those responsible for her death and hold them accountable.”

The shooting is believed gang-related, police said. There have been more than 36 killings in that neighborhood since 2017, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Woods at 661-326-3919 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.