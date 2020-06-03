Police release surveillance image of man wanted in assault outside Department of Human Services building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with an assault outside the Department of Human Services building.

Police said a black male described as 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds assaulted a man petitioning outside the business on Jan. 8. The attacker wore a black Nike hooded sweater, black Nike sweatpants and white Adidas shoes.

The building is located at 100 E. California Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the attacker’s identity is asked to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.