Police release images of pickup used in theft from vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a pickup used during a theft from an unlocked vehicle in northwest Bakersfield.

The theft happened early May 29 on Ribston Avenue, south of Rosedale Highway and west of Coffee Road, according to police.

The pickup is described as an early-2000s model extended cab Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra. It’s tan with a large decal on the back windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.