Police release images of man wanted in southwest Bakersfield garage burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a garage burglary in southwest Bakersfield were released Friday by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man is suspected of committing a burglary the morning of April 28 in the 9400 block of Valley Oak Court, police said. He’s described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, short reddish brown hair, slim build and was wearing a brown and white horizontal-striped long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and dark shoes.

Vehicle suspected in Valley Oak Court burglary / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said he drove a dark blue four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective B. Looney 326-3541.