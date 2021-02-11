Police release images of man wanted in East Bakersfield burglary investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a burglary investigation in East Bakersfield and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The incident happened Jan. 23 at Williams Elementary School. Police described the man as Hispanic, in his 20s, about 5-foot-9 and average build. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F. Barrales at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.