BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was involved in a hit-and-run crash last week, police say.

The truck is described as a black lifted Ford F-250. Police say the crash happened at 3:11 p.m. Nov. 4 on Buena Vista Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 661-326-3957 or 661-327-7111.