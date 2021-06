BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Monday released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed involved in a shooting that wounded a man.

A maroon four-door sedan has been identified as the suspect vehicle in Friday’s shooting in the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.