BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene.

An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. The Celica will have major damage to the passenger side from the front bumper to the windshield, police said.

A black Chevy or GMC truck then ran over Fanucchi and also fled, police said.

Fanucchi had been crossing outside a crosswalk in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway, according to police.

Anyone with information on the vehicles involved is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.