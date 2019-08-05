Police release image of man wanted in connection with St. Francis vandalism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted for questioning regarding arson and vandalism at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish last week.

The man is described as white, 6 feet tall, medium build, 25 to 35 years old, bald or shaved head, and wore a black T-shirt with a white emblem on front, black pants and black shoes.

The incident occurred at about 3:40 a.m. July 31 at the church at 900 H St. The word “rape” was spray-painted across parts of the building and a trash can was set on fire.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.