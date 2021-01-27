Police release images of man wanted in armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance images have been released of a man police say committed an armed robbery earlier this month.

The man wanted in the Jan. 15 incident on East California Avenue is described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5-foot-6, 190 pounds, short black hair and wore black sunglasses, blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, tan polo-style shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.