Police release images of man wanted for stealing items from vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man who officers say stole items from an unlocked vehicle.

The man is described as Hispanic, slim build, with black short hair and brown eyes, and he wore a black T-shirt, black pants, gloves and a black backpack.

Police said the theft occurred Nov. 21 in the 13800 block of Via La Madera, in west Bakersfield.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.