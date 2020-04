BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a car connected to a cigar shop burglary.

The vehicle used in the April 1 burglary at Cigar Town on Calloway Drive is described as a possible 2010 BMW 5 Series four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said. The car is white.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.