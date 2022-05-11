BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance video and provided a lengthy description of a shooting last month in which officials say a man who pulled a gun and fired at an officer during a chase was shot dead.

The shooting happened at about 12:20 a.m. April 20 in Planz Park, police said. Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter was declared dead at the scene.

The incident began when officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, police said. It matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

The Tahoe sped up and, within seconds, crashed into a pole. The driver, Ismael Gardea, was arrested and Aleman, the passenger and only other occupant, ran into the park.

An officer gave chase, and video footage captured him yelling at Aleman to stop reaching for his waistband and get on the ground.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect fired two times at the officer while being pursued and within several feet of the officer,” according to police.

The officer dove into bushes and returned fire, hitting Aleman. His body-worn camera captured the incident.

A gun was recovered, as were two spent casings, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.