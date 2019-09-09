Police release description of vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Monday released a description of a car that hit a bicyclist in east Bakersfield and drove away. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a silver Kia Rio, made between 2011 to 2017, missing a passenger side mirror and a windshield wiper blade.

The incident occurred at about 9:21 p.m. Saturday when the westbound Kia hit the bicyclist in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street, according to police. The Kia left the scene, and a second vehicle then struck the bicyclist. That vehicle stopped.

Police said the bicyclist, a man, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chad Ott at 326-3967 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.