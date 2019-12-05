Police release composite image of Southwest Bakersfield indecent exposure suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have released a composite image of a man suspected of indecent exposure in Southwest Bakersfield last week.

Police say a man, described as black or Hispanic, between ages 20 and 30, standing 5 feet, 9 inches, with a slim build. He is clean shaven, was wearing dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.

Police said they recevied reports of a man exposing himself to women at apartment building parking lots in Southwest Bakersfield between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.