Police release abduction prevention tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a list of abduction prevention tips following two incidents in which men are accused of sexually assaulting girls, one incident involving an alleged kidnapping.

The following tips were released Wednesday:

Make sure children understand “strangers” are any people they do not know, and there is no way of differentiating between a good or bad person by looking at them.

Children should understand that any adult they do not know should not be asking them for help, and instead should be asking another adult. Teach children it is not their responsibility to help people they don’t know.

When at home, children should never tell a caller or visitor they are home alone and should not open the door to anyone; however, it is encouraged for anyone who is home alone to let the person at the door know someone is home and to go away or they will call the police.

Children should understand they must always have their parents’ permission for what they are doing, where they are going and who they are going with at all times.

They should know there is safety in numbers, and to use the “buddy system” whenever possible.

Never take shortcuts. If children are given permission to walk to and from a certain location, make sure they understand to take the same route every time.

Teach them about personal boundaries, and to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

Children should know that if they’re in danger, it is okay to be assertive in looking for someone to help them. A “safe person” may be another adult with children, first responder, or someone who is working—someone with a uniform and/or name tag.

Children should know if they are in a dangerous situation they need to bring as much attention to themselves as possible, any way they can.

Teach children how to use 911. The more details they can give to first responders, the more likely it will be for them to locate and properly identify the suspect.

Have children try to think of various situations which could be potentially dangerous and talk about possible solutions to get out of the dangerous situation.

Try to teach children about staying calm and not making scared reactions.

By always being honest and talking with children openly and continuously, this can be a topic which will not intimidate your children. Having a plan can help get them through this dangerous time in a safe way.

To schedule a Safe Escape presentation for a school or community group, or to get more information on this topic, call the Bakersfield Police Department’s Community Relations Unit at 326-3053 or email bpdcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.