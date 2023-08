BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police presence has been reported following a possible shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall Wednesday night.

Bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side of a vehicle at the scene. Officers were seen standing outside the Red Robin restaurant.

One victim has been taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital in an ambulance.

Security officers attempted to usher 17 News photojournalists away from the scene.

This is a developing story.