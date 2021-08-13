UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in central Bakersfield

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): A man was shot and killed by officers in the shooting, according to BPD.

The department said at around 8:23 a.m., it received a call of a man screaming in the 200 block of Stephens Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to find the man and began clearing the area. A short time later, officers came back after the department received reports of a man with a knife in a nearby apartment complex.

When they arrived, officers confirmed that the man was in possession of a knife and that he was having an argument with a woman in one of the apartments. Officers determined that the woman was in danger and forced entry into the apartment, at which time a shooting took place.

BPD said three officers were involved in the shooting. The suspect died from his injuries at the scene.

The woman had several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Several knives were recovered from the scene, BPD said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say an officer-involved shooting happened Friday morning in central Bakersfield.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Stephens Drive, south of Brundage Lane, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.