MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot in McFarland on Monday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital where his condition was not immediately known, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:25 p.m. at 3rd Street and Lockwood Avenue, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Kern Medical.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 792-2121.