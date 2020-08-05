UPDATE: Shooting in central Bakersfield leaves two men dead

UPDATE (Aug. 5) — The Bakersfield Police Department confirms with 17 News that the victim taken to the hospital overnight has died.

BPD said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting on 10th and M streets due to a report of shots fired through ShotSpotter activation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal shooting is under investigation by Bakersfield police after two men were shot late Tuesday evening.

A heavy police presence was at 10th and M streets shortly before 11 p.m.

Bakersfield Police says two men were shot and found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died and the other was taken to Kern Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Bakersfield police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.