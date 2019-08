TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Despite rumors circulating through social media, police said they have not received nor are they aware of threats of violence toward this weekend’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival.

Police said there will be a “significant” law enforcement presence at the event, which begins tonight and ends 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Tehachapi Police Department is encouraging members of the public to contact police if they see something suspicious or unusual at the event.