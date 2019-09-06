Police: Naked man entered 12-year-old’s room through bedroom window

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A naked man entered through a window into the bedroom of a 12-year-old girl Thursday evening, police said.

The girl awakened and ran to family members who rushed to her room and found 34-year-old Rodolfo Luis Ramirez Rodriguez hurriedly trying to dress himself, according to police.

Rodriguez fled through the window. Patrol officers found him in an adjacent backyard in the area of 12th Avenue and Fremont Street.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, annoying a child under 14, indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.