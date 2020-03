BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who twice used false identification to rent equipment he never returned from BS&E Equipment Rental locations.

The man is wanted on suspicion of grand theft in both incidents, police said. He’s described as white, in his 60s, receding gray hair, gray mustache and goatee.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.