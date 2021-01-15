Police: Man tried entering parked vehicles in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for attempted theft after trying to enter vehicles parked outside a southwest Bakersfield residence, police said.

The man was caught on surveillance video walking through the yard of a home on Kendall Avenue, police said. He then tried to enter vehicles.

He’s described as white, 27 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-10, weighing between 190 to 210 pounds, medium build, balding short hair, unshaven and wore a light-colored shirt with a tombstone on the back reading “Waiting On You.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.