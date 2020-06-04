Police: Man threatened Home Depot employee with knife during robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are trying to identify a man who threatened a Home Depot employee with a knife after stealing a power drill.

The robbery occurred Jan. 9 at the store at 2655 Mt. Vernon Ave, police said. The robber is described as white or Hispanic, 45 to 55 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, dark hair, gray facial hair and was wearing a gray and black jacket, blue button-up shirt, blue work pants and a glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.