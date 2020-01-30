Police: Man stole vehicle left running at gas pump

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole a vehicle that was left running by a gas pump earlier this month, police said.

The vehicle, stolen Jan. 8, has since been recovered.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. at a Fastrip on South H Street, police said. The thief is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with short brown hair, a mustache and goatee.

A surveillance image of the man has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the thief’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 431-6730.