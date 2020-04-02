Police: Man stole cellphone placed on self-checkout register

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole a cellphone that had been placed on a self-checkout register in south Bakersfield.

Police said the theft happened Feb. 11 at the Target on Ming Avenue. The man is described as Hispanic, 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, short black hair, goatee and was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Theft suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.