Police: Man stole arcade game from coin laundry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man broke into a laundromat and stole an arcade game, police said.

The burglary happened the afternoon of April 21 at the Sudz Coin Laundry on Panama Lane, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, late 20s to early 30s, slim build, short hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black yellow baseball hat with blue MOPARS emblem, dark blue button-up work shirt with yellow reflective strips, black cargo pants, black work boots and a black wrist brace on his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Amos at 661-326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.