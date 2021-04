BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on gun and animal cruelty charges after police said he shot a dog in a neighbor’s backyard. The dog was euthanized at an emergency veterinary office.

Francisco King, 45, was arrested on a dozen different charges, including 10 felonies, in connection with the shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Kincaid Street, north of East Brundage Lane and south of Wilkins Street. He’s set to be formally arraigned Tuesday.