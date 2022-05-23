BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fired gunshots that wounded two men after being denied entry to the Pelezzio Reception Venue early Sunday when he refused to allow security to pat him down, police said.

The gunman has not been identified, police said. The wounded men suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the venue in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue. Police said two males were denied entry and the gunman drew a handgun and fired multiple shots into a window.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.