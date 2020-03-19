Police: Man in officer-involved shooting opened fire with paintball gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police called to a report of domestic violence were fired upon by the suspect: a developmentally disabled man armed with a paintball gun.

That and other details were provided in a Bakersfield Police Department release detailing Wednesday evening’s officer-involved shooting.

Lake is in custody on suspicion of domestic battery, brandishing an imitation firearm at a person, resisting arrest and assault on a police dog, police said. Officer Joshua Rhodes, a three-and-a-half-year veteran, was wearing a body camera during the incident and the video will later be released, according to the BPD.

The events leading to the shooting began when officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. to a residence in the 5400 block of Veneto Street. They identified themselves to Lake and spoke with him through the door for several minutes.

Lake opened the door holding what appeared to be a gun, police said. He fired at officers but missed, and Rhodes fired a single shot in return as he retreated and took cover. Rhodes’ shot also missed.

Several hours passed before Lake left the residence. He was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9, but ignored officers’ orders, gouging the dog’s eyes as he resisted arrest. Officers eventually subdued him.

Police said both Lake and the dog received treatment for minor injuries.