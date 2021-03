BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man forced his way into a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield and sexually assaulted its occupant before running away, police said.

The assault happened Friday on Allen Road near Stockdale Highway, police said. The man is described as white, about 6 feet tall, thin build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt with the letter “A” on it, black knit cap and black neck gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.