BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself.

Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and Old Farm roads, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He exposed himself and asked them to get in the car, police said.

The man then drove away. He’s described as Hispanic, in his 40s, thin build, dark complexion with a black mustache and goatee, police said. He drove an older-model black Toyota sedan with a red sheet partition separating the front and back seats.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Herriott at 661-326-3810 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.