Police: Man discarded 3,000 fentanyl pills during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of discarding more than 3,000 pills containing fentanyl as he ran from police.

Juan Garcia-Aldana, 19, was arrested Thursday after failing to stop for police who tried to pull him over in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation, according to the department. He eventually ran from the vehicle and discarded the pills, which were manufactured to look like prescription Oxycodone pills, police said.

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and morphine is 1.5 times more potent than oxycodone,” police said in a release. “Fentanyl overdoses are often fatal.”

Garcia-Aldana was also identified as the suspect in two unrelated hit-and-run crashed that occurred in December and February, police said. A criminal complaint for drug-related charges and two counts of hit-and-run was submitted to prosecutors.