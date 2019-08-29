Police: Man burglarized tree service business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who burglarized a tree service business in southwest Bakersfield.

A surveillance camera captured images of a man burglarizing Rancho Tree Service Aug. 18, police said. The business is located at 6001 White Lane.

The man is described as Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, clean shaven, tattoos on both arms and was wearing a black baseball cap with “Cali” on the back, black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.