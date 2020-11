BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was caught on surveillance video last month as he burglarized a Taco Bell on Mt. Vernon Avenue, police said.

The man has not been identified and is described as Hispanic, late 20s, shaggy black hair and wore a white T-shirt. Police said he has a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.