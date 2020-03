BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance images have been released of a man who burglarized a salon earlier this month.

The burglary occurred March 5 at Via Bella Salon and Spa at 2800 F St., police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, thin build and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.