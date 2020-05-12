Police: Man arrested after crashing vehicle into motel, discarding gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Monday evening after crashing a vehicle into a motel then discarding a gun as he ran from officers, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:51 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Motel 6 at California Avenue and Easton Drive. When police arrived, the driver fled on foot and tossed a firearm as he tried to get away, according to Lt. Ryan Kroeker.

The man was caught and taken into custody without incident. He did not appear to be injured.

It’s unclear what caused him to crash, Kroeker said.