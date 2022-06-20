BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a hatchet broke into a stranger’s home in southwest Bakersfield and attacked a woman who was showering, police said.

A male relative arrived home and detained the alleged assailant, Kyler Kuehl, until police arrived, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Kuehl, 59, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, police said. He’s due in court Tuesday.

The incident happened late Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Park Bend Court, police said. The woman suffered an injury police said was not life-threatening.

Kuehl is held on $560,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.